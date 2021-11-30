Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 5,165 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,149. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.81. 8,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.97 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

