Wendell David Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 2.5% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after acquiring an additional 242,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 69,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $15.84 on Tuesday, hitting $678.82. The company had a trading volume of 51,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,910. The firm has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $595.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.13 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,704 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,859. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

