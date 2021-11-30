Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $55.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of WERN opened at $45.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,705 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 888,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 586,098 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 70.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 355,189 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.