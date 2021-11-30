West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Gap Up to $30.97

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.97, but opened at $32.20. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 28 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $510.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 1,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $74,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,349 shares of company stock valued at $261,163. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

