Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,100 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $240,619.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $932,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 9.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 7.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.92. 688,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $74.42 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.92.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Barclays lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.92.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

