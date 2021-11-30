WestRock (WRK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WestRock (NYSE: WRK) recently:

11/12/2021 – WestRock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WestRock’ fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects earnings per share in the range of 56 to 67 cents. The mid-point of the guidance indicates a meager year-over-year growth of 1%. While the company’s results are expected to benefit from strong demand and price increases across all grades, it will be offset by higher recycled fiber, energy, virgin fiber, chemicals and transportation costs. Continued labor shortage and supply chain challenges are also likely impact the company’s production and its ability to meet the strong demand. These headwinds are expected to continue through fiscal 2022. Higher planned maintenance outage will also hurt the company’s results in fiscal 2022.”

11/12/2021 – WestRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

11/11/2021 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – WestRock was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/1/2021 – WestRock was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

10/13/2021 – WestRock is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – WestRock is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WestRock stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in WestRock by 2,405.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

