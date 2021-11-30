WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Volume Hits $12.56 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $667.99 million and $12.56 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00027030 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006069 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001570 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001230 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

