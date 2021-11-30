Wing Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00064277 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00073187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00095801 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,440.64 or 0.07681671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,192.55 or 1.00664866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

