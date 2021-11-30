WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.43 and last traded at $52.28. 39,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 29,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 66.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.