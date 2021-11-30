Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded at HSBC

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WZZZY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.