Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average of $107.09. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $116.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTKWY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

