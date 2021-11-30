Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.70

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.70 and traded as low as $15.11. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 88,644 shares traded.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Woodside Petroleum to a “buy” rating and set a $21.28 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 79,866 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

