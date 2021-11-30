Wynnstay Properties Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 8.50 (LON:WSP)

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wynnstay Properties stock opened at GBX 702.50 ($9.18) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 734.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 707.51. The company has a market cap of £19.05 million and a P/E ratio of 5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Wynnstay Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 795 ($10.39).

About Wynnstay Properties

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. It owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties in Southern England. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

