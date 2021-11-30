Wynnstay Properties Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 8.50 (LON:WSP)

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Wynnstay Properties stock opened at GBX 702.50 ($9.18) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 734.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 707.51. The company has a market cap of £19.05 million and a P/E ratio of 5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Wynnstay Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 795 ($10.39).
About Wynnstay Properties
