Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

XNCR has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.63.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xencor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xencor by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xencor by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

