Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
XNCR has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.63.
NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.90 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xencor by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xencor by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
