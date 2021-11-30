Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XHR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 107,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 716.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 127,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

XHR opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

