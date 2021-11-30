Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) were down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

