YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $92.03

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.03 and traded as low as $86.55. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $89.52, with a volume of 9,515 shares changing hands.

YASKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average is $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

