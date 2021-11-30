yAxis Price Reaches $3.50 on Major Exchanges (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. yAxis has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $210,430.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00006121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yAxis has traded down 36.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00072151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00094715 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,413.25 or 0.07715388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,164.43 or 0.99936701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

