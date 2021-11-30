YFFII Finance (YFFII) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $284,884.00

YFFII Finance (CURRENCY:YFFII) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. One YFFII Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges. YFFII Finance has a market cap of $12,843.84 and approximately $284,884.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YFFII Finance has traded up 51% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00043662 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00235158 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00089249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YFFII Finance Profile

YFFII Finance (YFFII) is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000 coins. YFFII Finance’s official website is yffii.finance . YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

Buying and Selling YFFII Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFFII Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFFII Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFFII Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

