Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 129.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 3,428.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.