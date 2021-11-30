Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yunji had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

NASDAQ YJ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.81. 324,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,406. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $172.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.70. Yunji has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Get Yunji alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunji by 1,030.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yunji by 37,441.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 214,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunji by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45,429 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunji by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 44,740 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.