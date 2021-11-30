Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.83. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $394,106.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,043 shares of company stock worth $757,956. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,635,000 after purchasing an additional 766,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,961 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,186,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 124,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $65.16.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

