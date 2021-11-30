Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $10.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Shares of CRL traded down $9.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $365.87. 411,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,364. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $230.48 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

