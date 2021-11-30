Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Analysts forecast that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.10.

In other CohBar news, Director Misha Petkevich bought 167,000 shares of CohBar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CohBar in the third quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter worth $869,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 59,732 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWBR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.50. 1,129,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,658. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.57.

CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

