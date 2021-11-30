Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Oasis Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oasis Midstream Partners.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OMP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.33. 19,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,676. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 10,544.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 526,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after buying an additional 428,305 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 516.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 489,533 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $10,614,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

