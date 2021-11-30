Zacks: Analysts Expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) will announce sales of $11.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American International Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.24 billion and the highest is $11.50 billion. American International Group reported sales of $11.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year sales of $46.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.76 billion to $47.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $46.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.25 billion to $47.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.83. 391,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30. American International Group has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

