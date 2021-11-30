Zacks: Analysts Expect Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadiz.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 80,140 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cadiz by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDZI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,458. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

