Zacks: Analysts Expect Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadiz.
Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.
Shares of CDZI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,458. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.
Cadiz Company Profile
Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.
