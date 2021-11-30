Zacks: Analysts Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.01. 337,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

