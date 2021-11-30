Zacks: Analysts Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. Conagra Brands posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 125.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

