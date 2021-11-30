Zacks: Analysts Expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Portage Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of PRTG opened at $15.00 on Friday. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portage Biotech by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 141.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 30.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 19.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 34.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

