Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Apollo Global Management reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $6.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.35. 2,736,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,885. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $42.89 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,075,577 shares of company stock valued at $70,833,601. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

