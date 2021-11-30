Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASPU. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of ASPU opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $279,176. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Aspen Group by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 167,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aspen Group by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 311,111 shares in the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

