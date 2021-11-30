Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

DECK traded down $12.76 on Friday, hitting $402.44. 15,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,811. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $252.85 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.13 and its 200-day moving average is $388.69.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $937,681.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,732,895.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,756,325. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 76.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 131.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

