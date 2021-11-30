Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.96. Hologic posted earnings per share of $2.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after purchasing an additional 454,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Hologic by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hologic by 102.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after buying an additional 1,336,301 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.35. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

