Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $24.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,234.10. The company had a trading volume of 955,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,553.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,589.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.17 and a beta of 1.41. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,223.34 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 26.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $43,250,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.