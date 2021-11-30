Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Postal Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTL. Colliers Securities began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 58,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 110.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 52,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 55.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 182,708 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,130. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.34 million, a PE ratio of 160.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 818.26%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

