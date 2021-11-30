Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Starbucks posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.58. The stock had a trading volume of 238,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,508. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.46. The stock has a market cap of $129.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 91.8% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

