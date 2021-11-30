Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post $1.48 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.85. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

NYSE:SYF traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 400,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

