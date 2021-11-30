Zacks: Brokerages Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $966.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to announce $966.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $978.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $958.60 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $834.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,055 shares of company stock worth $9,127,139. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 254,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 49,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $83.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

