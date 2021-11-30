Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.70). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $17.79 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $39.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after buying an additional 155,250 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $634,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after buying an additional 78,431 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 23.7% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

