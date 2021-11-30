Zacks: Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post $23.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.40 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $17.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $92.50 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $117.58 million, with estimates ranging from $114.06 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,734 shares of company stock worth $5,330,760. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 90.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 80,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 31.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.74. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

