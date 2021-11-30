Zacks: Brokerages Expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.
On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow uCloudlink Group.
Shares of UCL stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $70.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.56.
uCloudlink Group Company Profile
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
