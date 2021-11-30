Zacks: Brokerages Expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow uCloudlink Group.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

Shares of UCL stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $70.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of uCloudlink Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.