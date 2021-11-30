Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:POAI opened at $1.05 on Friday. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

