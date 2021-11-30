Zacks Investment Research Lowers SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSAAY. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.32.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

