Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chemed (NYSE:CHE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $524.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chemed ended the third quarter of 2021 on a bullish note with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The robust revenue growth across Roto-Rooter is encouraging. The decline in operating expenses and expansion of both margins during the quarter appear promising. The full-year strong projection for Roto Rooter as well as the revised 2021 EPS estimate exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate instills optimism. Chemed exited the third quarter of 2021 with no long-term debt, which again is a positive. Over the past three months, Chemed has outperformed its industry. On the flip side, a decline in VITAS revenues during the reported quarter was discouraging. The company had to cut VITAS revenue growth expectations for the full year, indicating the persistence of this challenging situation. The deterioration in short-term cash levels is worrisome.”

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $470.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $560.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $467.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.05.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total value of $1,501,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Chemed by 23.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $64,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

