Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.01 million, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 105,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

