Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

FLYW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.11.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $42.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53. Flywire has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $347,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,870,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,386 shares of company stock worth $3,906,097.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

