Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRUB. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.60.

GRUB opened at $13.10 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587,843 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,727 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,085 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter worth about $67,747,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,865 shares during the last quarter.

