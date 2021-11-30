Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after buying an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $66,254,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,576 shares of company stock worth $6,994,180 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

ZBRA opened at $607.20 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $363.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $552.31 and a 200-day moving average of $543.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

