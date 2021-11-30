Zenfuse (ZEFU) Market Cap Achieves $6.75 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $778,593.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 62.9% against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.00235322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00088767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,573,327 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

